PARIS May 28 Victoria Azarenka narrowly escaped
becoming the first women's top seed to lose in the first round
of the French Open when she recovered from losing the opening
set to beat Italian Alberta Brianti 6-7 6-4 6-2 on Monday.
Azarenka, 10 years younger and 104 ranking places higher
than her opponent, was in patchy form, giving away breaks with
double faults and errors and screaming in anguish at her own
mistakes.
After losing the first-set tiebreak 6-8, the Belarussian
world number one found herself five points from defeat as she
was 0-4 and break point down in the second set.
However, just when it seemed that Brianti was on the verge
of winning her first match at Roland Garros in five appearances,
Azarenka put the Italian under pressure in a long fifth game.
The Australian Open champion clawed her way back, then
broke to love in the eighth game of the third set to take
victory in two hours 16 minutes.
Told at her news conference that she had made 60 unforced
errors, Azarenka said: "I think that says it all. Bad days
happen. Unfortunately today I had way more mistakes than I
usually do but it happens sometimes.
"You can sit and look for excuses, what happened or
whatever. I just try to not approach it that way. Just try to
think what can I do better next time?
"Tomorrow is the day that I have to work. It's a new
opportunity. That's it."
The 22-year-old Belarussian said she was no longer troubled
by a right shoulder injury which forced her to pull out of the
Italian Open nearly two weeks ago.
"It's much better, the pain went away," she said. "But I
didn't have much time to prepare."
(Reporting by Clare Fallon; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)