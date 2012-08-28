NEW YORK, Aug 27 - World number one Victoria Azarenka wasted
little time in outlining her U.S. Open title credentials on
Monday as she scorched to a 6-0 6-1 first round victory over
Russia's Alexandra Panova.
The Belarusian, who won her first grand slam title at the
Australian Open in January, was at her very best as she raced
through in just 50 minutes.
Azarenka has yet to go beyond the last 16 at the U.S. Open
but she outclassed world number 76 Panova with a performance
full of power and precision.
The 23-year-old dropped just five points in the first set
and maintained her momentum in the second to cruise into round
two.
(Reporting by Simon Cambers; editing by Greg Stutchbury)