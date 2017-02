NEW YORK Aug 31 Top seed Victoria Azarenka swept past China's Zheng Jie 6-1 6-0 in less than an hour on Friday night to advance to the fourth round of the U.S Open.

The Australian Open champion took just 59 minutes to set up a contest against the winner of the tie between Luxembourg's Mandy Minella and Georgia's Anna Tatishvili for a place in the quarter finals.

Belarussian Azarenka has lost only six games in her first three matches at Flushing Meadows. (Editing by Nick Mulvenney)