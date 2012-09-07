NEW YORK, Sept 7 Top-seeded Victoria Azarenka of Belarus beat third-seeded former champion Maria Sharapova of Russia 3-6 6-2 6-4 to reach the U.S. open women's final on Friday.

Each player took their turn dominating in the opening two sets before settling into an exciting battle in the third set, which Azarenka claimed with a lone service break in the last game when Sharapova sent a forehand long from deuce.

French Open winner Sharapova was pressured throughout the final set, taken to two deuces on her serve in the second game, to five deuces in the fourth and to four deuces in the sixth, but the Russian persevered until succumbing in the last game.

"Maria came out firing and placed the ball well," world number one Azarenka, who became the first player from Belarus to reach the U.S. Open women's singles final, said about her slow start to the two-hour 42-minute semi-final.

"I was just trying to find my rhythm and just fight. I tried to give whatever it takes. Give it all. That worked for me to pull it out."

Australian Open champion Azarenka will meet either 14-time grand slam singles winner Serena Williams, the fourth seed, or 10th-seeded Sara Errani of Italy. (Editing by Frank Pingue)