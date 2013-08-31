By Julian Linden
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Aug 31 Victoria Azarenka dropped her first set of the tournament on Saturday but recovered to safely book her place in the last 16 at the U.S. Open.
A finalist last year and one of the favourites to win the title this season, the Belarussian overcame a shaky start to beat Alize Cornet of France 6-7(2) 6-3 6-2.
Azarenka's next opponent is former world number Ana Ivanovic, who also came from behind to win her center court clash with American Christina Mchale 4-6 7-5 6-4.
"In the first set, Alize played really well and I made too many mistakes," Azarenka said.
"I wasn't patient enough. I had a lot of chances and I didn't convert them.
"The difference in the second and third sets was I played a bit more aggressive and when I got my chances I did convert them."
(Reporting by Julian Linden; Editing by Gene Cherry)