MELBOURNE Jan 24 Two-time champion Victoria Azarenka won a battle of former girls' champions at the Australian Open by easing past Czech Barbora Zahlavova Strycova 6-4 6-4 on Saturday to advance to the fourth round at Melbourne Park.

A double break down in the second set, 25th seed Zahlavova Strycova scrapped hard to get back on level terms at 4-4, but she promptly lost focus to hand Azarenka another break the following game.

Strycova gave up match point by botching an easy volley into the tramlines and surrendered by clubbing a forehand long, allowing a scratchy Azarenka to win in one hour and 46 minutes without playing near her best tennis.

Azarenka will play last year's finalist Dominika Cibulkova for a place in the quarter-finals. (Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)