MELBOURNE Jan 26 Victoria Azarenka reached her first grand slam final with a 6-4 1-6 6-3 victory over Belgian Kim Clijsters at the Australian Open on Thursday.

The world number three, a Wimbledon semi-finalist last year, will face Maria Sharapova or Petra Kvitova in the Melbourne Park final.

