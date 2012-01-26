* Azarenka reaches first grand slam final
* Beats defending champ Clijsters in three sets
(adds quote, detail)
By Peter Rutherford
MELBOURNE, Jan 26 Victoria Azarenka reached her
first grand slam final with a 6-4 1-6 6-3 victory over defending
champion Kim Clijsters at the Australian Open on Thursday.
Azarenka overpowered the Belgian from the baseline in the
first set but her game fell apart early in the second.
However, the 22-year-old Azarenka regathered her composure
with a strong deciding set to wrap up the semi-final in two
hours, 12 minutes.
"I felt like my hand is about 200kg and my body is about
1,000 and everything is shaking," said the Belarussian, emotion
etched over her face.
"But that feeling when you finally win is such a relief,
it's like 'My God! I cannot believe it's finally over', I just
want to cry."
The world number three, a Wimbledon semi-finalist last year,
will face Maria Sharapova or Petra Kvitova in the Melbourne
final.
(Editing by Alastair Himmer; To query or comment on this
storyemail:sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double-click on the newslink below:
for more tennis stories