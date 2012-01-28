MINSK Jan 28 Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko congratulated Victoria Azarenka for winning the Australian Open women's title on Saturday and awarded her the Order of the Motherland.

"Vika - you are the pride of the whole nation!" Lukashenko said in a statement, released by the government press service.

"The Motherland is captivated by your great achievement, which is already written in the history of the Belarussian and world sports.

"The whole country, holding its breath, was following your battles on the (Melbourne Park) courts and was rooting for you. In these cold January days you have lighted up Belarussian hearts with your will to win, skill and grace," he added. "Once again, I would like to congratulate you on your victory."

The U.S.-based Azarenka became the first Belarusian to win a grand slam singles title when she crushed Russia's Maria Sharapova 6-3 6-0 in the Australian Open final on Saturday.

The 22-year-old Minsk native also became the first player from her country to top the world rankings. (Writing By Gennady Fyodorov, editing by Pritha Sarkar)