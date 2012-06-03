By Julien Pretot
| PARIS, June 3
PARIS, June 3 If looks could kill, Victoria
Azarenka would be leaving Roland Garros in handcuffs.
The world number one, who suffered a surprise exit in the
fourth round against Slovakian Dominika Cibulkova at the French
Open on Sunday, was in dangerous mood at her news conference
afterwards.
Asked what went wrong on Court Suzanne Lenglen, where she
lost 6-2 7-6 to the 15th-seeded Cibulkova, the Belarussian said:
"Pretty much everything."
When one reporter wondered aloud what she would do to
recover from the shock, Azarenka looked daggers at him and said
sarcastically: "I'm going to kill myself." Possibly meaning
"you".
Australian Open champion Azarenka, who will not play in
another tournament before Wimbledon, was at a loss to explain
her defeat.
"I was trying, but before I was at least making something
happen myself. Today I couldn't do it," she said.
"I don't know. It was just not going for me. I tried
everything. It was just not going. All I could hope was just for
her (to make a) mistake."
Azarenka refused to seek excuses, despite swirling winds and
the threat of rain making conditions difficult on the Parisian
clay.
"No excuses. It's just a bad performance," she said. "I
wasn't bothered by that (the weather). It wasn't helping, that's
for sure, but it's the same conditions for both. Conditions were
not a problem."
(Editing by Clare Fallon)