MELBOURNE Jan 26 Victoria Azarenka proved
temper tantrums and fiery flare-ups are a thing of the past
after she kept her cool in a controlled victory over Kim
Clijsters to earn a place in the Australian Open final.
The world number three has a history of cracking under
pressure but despite being pushed to the limit by the defending
champion, she stood firm in a 6-4 1-6 6-3 win on Thursday.
The Belarusian, who will be appearing in her first grand
slam final, has not been a crowd favourite at Melbourne Park but
the fans at Rod Laver Arena warmed to her after a deserved
victory that left her choked with emotion.
"I think before you all thought that I was a mental case,"
the 22-year-old said in a court-side interview. "I was just
young and emotional."
Azarenka admitted that she had struggled to keep it together
in the final moments of the third set.
"I felt like my hand is about 200kg and my body is about
1,000 and everything is shaking," said the Belarusian, her voice
cracking with emotion.
"But that feeling when you finally win is such a relief,
it's like 'My God! I cannot believe it's finally over', I just
want to cry."
The deciding third set saw momentum swing back and forth,
Azarenka gradually exerting more control with heavy backhands
and a more consistent serve.
"There were a lot of ups and downs, but in a good way," she
said. "She was coming with some incredible shots, I was really
going for it.
"So it was really important to get that 5-3 lead and keep on
putting pressure."
HOT STREAK
Azarenka, riding an 11-match winning streak this year after
beating China's Li Na to win the Sydney International title
earlier this month, was careful not to get carried away with her
victory over Clijsters.
"Today was not the end. I have one more match to go. I have
to stay humble and stay focused," she said.
Azarenka, one of the game's noisiest 'grunters', was proud
of the way she had dealt with the mental pressure against one of
the toughest players in women's tennis.
"I think every single person experiences that, having the
nerves coming, but it's just a matter of how you deal with it,"
she said.
"I don't think you have to deny it because it happens to
everybody. You just have to try to control it."
Azarenka will meet another of the game's loudest squealers
in the Melbourne final after Maria Sharapova beat world number
two Petra Kvitova.
