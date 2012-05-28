PARIS May 28 At 6-7 0-4 and break point down
during her first-round match at the French Open, Victoria
Azarenka briefly turned down the volume on her ear-splitting
shrieks that could be heard all the way down from Roland Garros
to the Champs Elysees.
That was the moment when the world number one started
thinking about the 3pm flight home to Minsk she could catch on
Tuesday.
It was the moment when she was five points away from
becoming the first women's top seed to lose in the first round
of the claycourt slam.
It was also the moment when it dawned on her that she was no
longer a tennis wannabe but was ranked on top of the world.
"Before maybe I would just give up and go home. I was kind
of thinking there was a flight straight to Minsk around 3:00
tomorrow so I could catch that, but I didn't want to leave too
soon," Azarenka told reporters after her narrow 6-7 6-4 6-2 win
against little-known Italian Alberta Brianti.
After being a whisker away from falling at the first hurdle,
Azarenka's game, and her wails, quickly gathered momentum.
The Belarussian deafened her opponent into submission as
Brianti meekly surrendered six games in a row before bowing out
with barely a whimper in the third set.
Azarenka, who struggles to keep a lid on her bubbling
emotions, admitted her mind was racing as she stood five points
from an early exit.
"There was a mix of things (going through my head)," she
said. "Sometimes I felt it was not my day. Sometimes I thought,
yeah, maybe I still fight, I still have a chance. Sometimes it
was like, you know what? Forget it. I don't want to do it.
"But the important thing in that really miserable moment, I
stayed strong and I just went for my shots. I just went for what
I had to do, and I didn't do before."
She certainly went for her shots but there was nothing
pretty about the Australian Open champion's game on Monday.
After piling up 60 unforced errors and whipping up a mini
dust storm by slamming her racket on to the red dirt, she was
unrepentant.
"I manage to go through those 60 mistakes and still win the
match. I think that's pretty good statistics," she said.
"If it would be 60 winners and I would lose that match...
that would suck a little bit more.
"Bad days happen. The important thing is how I come out of
it."
(Writing by Pritha Sarkar, additional reporting by Clare
Fallon, editing by Ed Osmond)