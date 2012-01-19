By Greg Stutchbury
MELBOURNE Jan 19 Whack. Whack, whack,
whack. Whack. Whack. Four broken racquets, $1,250 worth of fines
and more than 200,000 hits on video sharing website YouTube was
all it needed for Marcos Baghdatis to enter Australian Open
folklore.
Video footage of the 26-year-old Cypriot's spectacular
display of fury and pique in his second round loss to Stanislas
Wawrinka on Margaret Court Arena was broadcast around the world
on television before it went viral on Thursday.
"I haven't seen that," Australian Open champion Novak
Djokovic said on Thursday. "I heard about it. I haven't seen
that. I'm going to go to YouTube now, check that out."
While Baghdatis's 30-second outburst of incandescent rage
actually helped him temporarily turn around his performance
before Wawrinka won their encounter in four sets, other players
at Melbourne Park had different feelings on the matter.
"I'm not surprised that he broke a racquet," said women's
fourth seed Maria Sharapova, whose own expletive-riddled
outbursts against umpires and crowds have ended up on the video
sharing website.
"Personally I haven't broken too many in my career. Don't
recall breaking one during a match. (I) have broken a couple at
practice.
"Um, but must be a good feeling. I mean, yeah, just let it
all go, I guess."
Former French Open champion Ana Ivanovic, who said she had
smashed a few of her own racquets in her time, expressed a
veiled admiration for Baghdatis's effort.
"I do smash racquets sometimes. Last time I smashed not as
many, but I smashed three racquets. That was U.S. Open I think
'09," she said.
"I lost (the) match after being a match point up. I was
quite upset (but) it didn't really make me better, so I decided,
'what's the point'?"
EXPRESS YOURSELF
Five-times Australian Open champion Serena Williams also
expressed some admiration at Baghdatis's ability to go through
four racquets in quick succession.
"I've never done that. That's impressive, wow," said
Williams, who has fallen foul of authorities at recent U.S. Open
tournaments for her rants against the umpiring.
"I actually used to break a lot of racquets on the court. I
sometimes break them in practice, just not in a match anymore.
"I think when you're young it kind of maybe lets out a
little frustration. It's just a way to express yourself.
"I can't necessarily go and say you shouldn't do that when I
was actually someone that did it a lot.
"But it's definitely not the best way to release your anger.
I think the older you get, you realise there's more different
ways."
Djokovic, whose own tempestuous behaviour earlier in his
career was as well known as his developing talent, broke his
racket in rage against Baghdatis at Wimbledon last year.
"I'm not doing it as often, which is good for my coach,"
Djokovic said. "But when I have a smash of the racquet, smack of
the racquet, I usually feel relieved afterwards. I feel that the
pressure is out.
"But a bit embarrassed, as well. So I try to hold my
composure."
France's sixth seed Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, who appears
unflappable on court, however, said he had never smashed a
racquet in his life and had a simple reason for his restraint.
"Sometimes you get angry and it's difficult to control
yourself but my father told me all the time, 'if you broke the
racquet, I broke you'.
"So I go easy with the racquet."
