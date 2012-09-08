By Will Swanton
| NEW YORK, Sept 8
NEW YORK, Sept 8 Tomas Berdych questioned why
U.S. Open officials did not postpone his wind-struck semi-final
with Andy Murray on Saturday.
Berdych was beaten 7-5 2-6 1-6 7-6 in Arthur Ashe Stadium as
conditions wreaked havoc with his serve and contributed to 64
unforced errors.
"Our sport deserves to have some rule if the conditions are
like that," Berdych said. "You don't play because of the rain.
"We play in a grand slam, in such a big tournament like
this one, and especially missing the roof, it's something which
should be at least be thought about."
The second semi-final between Novak Djokovic and David
Ferrer was suspended because of the foul weather, forcing
officials to move the men's final to Monday.
Saturday's women's final between Serena Williams and
Victoria Azarenka was also postponed until Sunday because of
forecasts for severe weather.
So gusty were the winds that a courtside chair and equipment
were blown on to the court, and Murray's hat flew off during a
point and litter caused rallies to be halted.
"This is just about somehow trying to deal with the
conditions and then trying to put ball over the net," Berdych
said. "Sometimes was even impossible, but that's how it is."
Murray handled the conditions better, making just 20
unforced errors, while Berdych struggled with his serve and was
unable to repeated his brilliant performance in the semi-finals
when he upset Roger Federer.
The 2010 Wimbledon runner-up has the highest ball toss of
any player on tour and nearly had to make an air swing on one of
his first serves.
"When I'm not able to serve and go for the first serve ...
that's not my game," he said.
"It was quite hard to adjust to," Berdych said. "He dealed
with that much better than I did."
"I made like 62 errors in all the matches before I get to
the semi-finals, so I don't see any reason that my game would
just crash. It was something that really affected my game."
(Editing by Gene Cherry)