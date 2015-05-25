PARIS May 25 Czech fourth seed Tomas Berdych bulldozed his way into the second round of the French Open by thrashing Japanese qualifier Yoshihito Nishioka 6-0 7-5 6-3 on Monday.

Berdych, who is on a quarter-final collision course with another Japanese in fifth seed Kei Nishikori, had too much in his locker for the world number 146 on court Suzanne Lenglen.

He will next face either compatriot Radek Stepanek or Croatian Ivan Dodig.

Berdych, one of the top four seeds in a grand slam for the first time, warmed up for Roland Garros by reaching at least the last eight in the Monte Carlo, Madrid and Rome Masters.

