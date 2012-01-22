(repeats to add slug)
MELBOURNE Jan 22 Czech seventh seed Tomas
Berdych was booed off Hisense Arena on Sunday after a bad
tempered fourth-round victory over Nicolas Almagro at the
Australian Open.
Berdych refused to shake hands with the Spaniard after he
won the match 4-6 7-6 7-6 7-6, to set up a quarter-final with
Rafa Nadal, because he felt the 10th-seeded Almagro had
deliberately blasted a return at his head during the fourth set.
The ball rebounded off Berdych's arm and over the net which
Amalgro put away for the point, and while the Spaniard
apologised immediately, the Czech was still incensed at the
conclusion of the three hour, 54 minute match.
Berdych's courtside interview was drowned out by the crowd
booing and hissing, while tennis coach Brad Gilbert said he was
appalled at the Czech's decision.
"Really poor of the Birdman not to shake hands with Nico,"
Gilbert wrote on his Twitter page.
"He was way wrong... I am stunned with Tomas."
Nothing had really separated the pair as they hammered away
for the match with the only difference in the tiebreaks when
Berdych won the crucial points.
Such was the tightness of the match, Berdych won a total of
161 points, compared to Almagro's 145 while Almagro actually
converted two break opportunites to Berdych's one.
