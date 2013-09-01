NEW YORK, Sept 1 Czech dangerman Tomas Berdych stayed on course for a possible quarter-final clash against defending champion Andy Murray when he cruised into the fourth round at the U.S. Open on Sunday.

The fifth seed at Flushing Meadows made light work of 31st-seeded Frenchman Julien Benneteau 6-0 6-3 6-2 in one hour and 54 minutes on the Grandstand court.

Berdych will play Swiss Stanislas Wawrinka in the round of 16 after the ninth seed squeezed past Cypriot Marcos Baghdatis 6-3 6-2 6-7(1) 7-6(7).

The big-serving Berdych upset 17-time major champion Roger Federer in the quarter-finals at Flushing Meadows last year before losing to Murray in four sets in the semi-finals.

