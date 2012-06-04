PARIS, June 4 Czech Tomas Berdych believes the French Open should get with the times and install floodlights after gloom descended on Sunday and interrupted his fourth-round clash against Juan Martin del Potro.

The number seven seed was trailing by two sets to one when play was suspended at Roland Garros and he swiftly exited the competition on Monday when the match was resumed.

Floodlights are now common on the tour circuit while the French Open is the only Grand Slam tournament without lights on at least one court.

"It's definitely not about the scheduling, but it's definitely about (time) to do something with this place," he told reporters.

"As you see every place you have at least lights.

"We don't have to play a night session, but at least have decent lights so you can finish the match."

Berdych was backed up by Serbia's Janko Tipsarevic who lost his fourth-round clash against Nicolas Almagro in straight sets on Monday.

"I think the only change which I could possibly see in this event is having lights on the showcourt," he said.