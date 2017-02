PARIS, June 1 Dutchwoman Kiki Bertens reached her first grand slam quarter-final when she outpaced American 15th seed Madison Keys 7-6(4) 6-3 at the French Open on Wednesday.

World number 58 Bertens often had the extra shot against Keys, setting up a meeting with Swiss eighth seed Timea Bacsinszky for a place in the last four.

In a match that should have started on Monday but was delayed following two days of rain at Roland Garros, Bertens broke to lead 3-2 in the opening set.

Keys broke back to force a tiebreak, which Bertens, who won the Nuremberg claycourt tournament last month, claimed after finding stunning angles.

She stole her opponent's serve again in the fourth game of the second set and held throughout, ending the contest on the first match point with a backhand passing shot. (Reporting by Julien Pretot,; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)