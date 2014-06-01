PARIS, June 1 Canada's Eugenie Bouchard blazed past eighth seed Angelique Kerber of Germany 6-1 6-2 at the French Open on Sunday to reach her second successive grand slam quarter-final.

Bouchard, the 18th seed, was all over the Kerber serve from the outset and the German was caught cold. She was 5-0 down before she could draw breath in the face of the Canadian's accuracy, movement and variety of shots.

The first set went by in just 22 minutes but Kerber's serve was still her weak point and she was broken in the third game of the second set and again in the fifth.

Bouchard will play either claycourt specialist Carla Suarez Navarro of Spain, the 14th seed, or unseeded Ajla Tomljanovic of Croatia for a place in the last four. (Reporting by Robert Woodward; Editing by Julien Pretot)