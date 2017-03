PARIS May 26 Eugenie Bouchard's mediocre run continued when the sixth-seeded Canadian was knocked out of the French Open 6-4 6-4 in the first round by local favourite Kristina Mladenovic on Tuesday.

Bouchard, dubbed the next big thing of women's tennis last year, arrived in Paris having lost six of her last seven matches and there was no improvement on court Suzanne Lenglen.

The Wimbledon runner-up, who had reached the last four at Roland Garros last year, resisted in the opening set but was completely overwhelmed in the second.

Mladenovic, ranked 44th in the world, struggled to handle the pressure after opening a 5-0 lead in the second set but a strong first serve on match point ensured a second-round meeting with either Czech Klara Koukalova or Montenegro's Danka Kovinic. (Reporting by Julien Pretot, editing by Pritha Sarkar)