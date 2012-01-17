By Nick Mulvenney
| MELBOURNE
MELBOURNE Jan 17 Former world number one Andy
Roddick is convinced professional tennis players have the
leverage to push through the changes they want to see in the
men's game if they remain united.
Speaking about last weekend's meeting of 140 players, at
which a mass boycott of the Australian Open was proposed, the
American said it was important that the unity displayed was
maintained.
"I think as the product, I don't think we should
underestimate our leverage in this game, especially if we do
have one voice," Roddick said after beating Robin Haase in the
first round at Melbourne Park.
"I don't think it's smart for us to ask for permission to
have less events. That seems ridiculous if you're looking at
tennis as a business.
"U2 doesn't ask to go on tour. They go on tour. So I think
that's kind of the fundamental issue at hand."
While there are a variety of different issues the players
are disgruntled about, including the distribution of prize money
from the grand slam tournaments, Roddick's main beef is not
being able to choose how many tournaments he plays.
The 29-year-old, who has earned $20 million in prize money
over his career, is obliged to play the four grand slams, eight
of the nine Masters series events and a string of smaller
tournaments every year.
"By no means am I saying get rid of events," he said. "I
don't care if everyone else plays a million tournaments. I feel
like I've played long enough and I know myself well enough to
know what I need to play."
Roddick described Saturday's meeting as "passionate" while
32nd seed Alex Bogomolov Jr, who tweeted over the weekend of a
possible strike at Melbourne Park, said he had been inspired by
the unity on display.
"I was very excited as far as how the players were united,"
said the 28-year-old Russian, who has earned $1.2 million in his
10-year career.
"I've never been to a meeting like that before in my life.
The way everybody is sticking by each other, the way everybody
is on the same page, is inspiring."
Roddick said there was widespread agreement on the main
problems but that the players had reached similar conclusions a
decade ago, only for splits to open up later.
"Unity is a hard thing to attain," Roddick said. "While I
think we have probably the majority, it's easy to talk about it,
but it's another thing to go through the process and the work
and the hours to try to get an angle.
"There's a lot of issues," he added. "I think if we have
unity, it's our choice where we want to start."
New ATP chief Brad Drewett will speak to the media at
Melbourne Park on Wednesday but Roddick was at pains to
emphasise that the players' complaints were not only with the
men's tour but all of the tennis establishment.
"The definition of insanity defined by the dictionary is
trying the same thing over and over and expecting a different
result," he said. "That's the process that's been in place since
the late '80s or early '90s. We're still having some of the same
discussions they had then."
