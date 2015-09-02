UPDATE 1-Tennis-Kerber reaches fourth round in Miami, Keys falls
* Kuznetsova earns showdown with Venus (Adds Halep victory in night match)
NEW YORK, Sept 2 Defending champion Marin Cilic powered his way into the third round of the U.S. Open with a 6-2 6-3 7-5 victory over Russian Evgeny Donskoy in Flushing Meadows on Wednesday.
The ninth-seeded Croatian cracked 19 aces past the 139th-ranked Donskoy and clinched the second-round match with another huge serve that clattered off the Russian's racquet.
"This court is very special for me, brings back special memories," the 26-year-old Cilic said in an on-court interview with ESPN. "It's sort of unreal. I was working all my life to win a grand slam and now I'm in position to defend one."
Cilic will next play either Bulgarian 17th seed Grigor Dimitrov or Kazakhstan's Mikhail Kukushkin. (Reporting by Larry Fine; Editing by Frank Pingue)
March 27 (Gracenote) - Results from the Miami Men's Singles Round 3 matches on Sunday 13-Jack Sock (U.S.) beat Jiri Vesely (Czech Republic) 6-3 7-6(0) Fabio Fognini (Italy) beat Jeremy Chardy (France) 3-6 6-4 6-4 Donald Young (U.S.) beat Benoit Paire (France) 7-6(2) 6-4 Nicolas Mahut (France) beat Guido Pella (Argentina) 6-4 6-3 2-Kei Nishikori (Japan) beat 25-Fernando Verdasco (Spain) 7-6(2) 6-7(5) 6-1 Federico Delbonis (Argen