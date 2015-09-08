Tennis-Lucic-Baroni beats Radwanska for second time this year
March 25 Polish fifth seed Agnieszka Radwanska was the highest women's casualty at the Miami Open on Saturday, blown away for the second time this year by Croatian Mirjana Lucic-Baroni.
NEW YORK, Sept 8 Defending champion Marin Cilic squandered three match points in the fourth set but came up strong in the fifth to beat Frenchman Jo-Wilfried Tsonga and advance to the semi-finals of the U.S. Open on Tuesday.
Tsonga saved two match points in the 10th game before holding for 5-5, and another in the 12th game to force a tiebreak that he won 7-3 to set up the climactic fifth set.
The ninth-seeded Croat raised up in the final set to break Tsonga at love for a 3-2 lead and served out the set, cashing in his fifth match point.
He won 6-4 6-4 3-6 6-7(3) 6-4 to advance to a semi-final against either top seed Novak Djokovic of Serbia or Spaniard Feliciano Lopez.
"It was a big mental fight, especially after losing that fourth set," Cilic, who served 29 aces, told the Arthur Ashe Stadium crowd in an on-court interview after the four-hour long quarter-final.
"Physically, it was very demanding."
March 26 (Gracenote) - Results from the Miami Men's Singles Round 2 matches on Saturday 29-Juan Martin Del Potro (Argentina) beat Robin Haase (Netherlands) 6-2 6-4 4-Roger Federer (Switzerland) beat Frances Tiafoe (U.S.) 7-6(2) 6-3 16-Alexander Zverev (Germany) beat Lu Yen-Hsun (Taiwan) 6-0 6-3 18-John Isner (U.S.) beat Thomaz Bellucci (Brazil) 7-5 7-6(5) Malek Jaziri (Tunisia) beat 31-Feliciano Lopez (Spain) 6-3 4-6 6-3 Ad