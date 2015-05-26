PARIS May 26 U.S. Open champion Marin Cilic says wins are the only real recovery medicine from the shoulder injury that delayed the start of his 2015 season.

"I feel the game is there. I'm playing all right in training. It's just a matter to put it in the matches," the Croat said on Tuesday after despatching Robin Haase of the Netherlands in the first round of the French Open 6-2 6-4 6-2.

"Sometimes, and actually very often, things can be working very well, but when you don't have enough wins, just at the crucial moments you might be taking wrong decisions.

"So I think it's very important for me at the moment to win as many matches as I can."

Seeded ninth in the tournament, the 26-year-old is the youngest of the six grand slam champions taking to the Paris clay this year and has never gone past the fourth round.

It's a record he hopes to improve.

"This is the present now. I'm just focused to do well here," added Cilic, who swept past Japan's Kei Nishikori in last year's U.S. Open final to claim his first grand slam crown -- a moment he says is no more than a "nice memory" now.

Because of his injured shoulder, Cilic's 2015 campaign did not begin until Indian Wells in March where he went out in the second round to Argentina's Juan Monaco.

He has struggled on the clay this year since reaching the quarter-finals in Monte Carlo and losing to Novak Djokovic.

But with either James Duckworth of Australia or Italian Andrea Arnobaldi in the second round, Cilic will be confident of making further progress under the watchful eye of coach, former Wimbledon champion and fellow Croat Goran Ivanisevic. (Reporting by Andrew Callus; editing by Martyn Herman)