NEW YORK, Sept 1 The professional tennis career
of Kim Clijsters officially ended on Saturday when the Belgian
lost in the second round of the mixed doubles event at the U.S.
Open.
The four-times grand slam winner, partnered by American Bob
Bryan, lost to Russian Ekaterina Makarova and Brazilian Bruno
Soares, losing 6-2 3-6 (12-10).
Clijsters had announced she was retiring after the U.S. Open
to focus on her family and had already lost in singles and
women's doubles.
The three-times U.S. Open singles champion said she would
like to be remembered for always giving 100 percent effort.
"I always tried to give my best," she told reporters in her
post-match news conference.
"Even from when I was eight years old until this last match,
I always tried to give my best in everything that I did, whether
it was sitting here or on the practice court."
The 29-year-old said she had remained focused for the
doubles and mixed doubles even though it "was a lot more relaxed
obviously than my singles".
Clijsters said she has no regrets about putting her racket
down.
"When I was in the shower, I was like, 'whew,' like a big
release. It feels right."
