Jan 16 Defending champion Kim Clijsters
showed no ill effects of a recent hip injury and saw off a
spirited challenge from Portuguese qualifier Maria Joao Koehler
in the first round of the Australian Open on Monday.
The Belgian struggled to get to grips with lefthander
Koehler's serve in the first set but gradually moved up through
the gears to run out a 7-5 6-1 winner.
Clijsters, who beat Li Na in last year's final at Melbourne
Park, said it was a good feeling to step out onto Rod Laver
Arena again.
"Its great to be back, I always love coming to Australia but
the feeling is even stronger after last year," said the 11th
ranked Clijsters. "It's great to be back on this court as well,
it brings back a lot of good memories.
"But I was focused out there because I was playing a good
player. I had to be on my game from the start today."
Koehler, who beat American Julia Boserup to make the main
draw, came out blazing and had Clijsters on the back foot for
much of the early exchanges.
However, after double faulting to lose the first set,
Koehler's serve deserted her in the second and Clijsters had no
trouble seeing out the match.
The 28-year-old, who could meet China's Li in the fourth
round, said she had completely recovered from the hip injury
that had forced her to pull out of the Brisbane International
earlier this month.
"Your body has to get used to it," she said. "It doesn't
matter how hard you train in the offseason, matches put so much
more strain on your body because of the emotions and the
pressure and the stress involved."
(Writing by Peter Rutherford in Singapore, Editing by John
O'Brien)
