MELBOURNE Jan 18 Champion Kim Clijsters flirted with dishing out the fifth Australian Open 'double bagel' of her career on Wednesday as she steamrolled her way past France's Stephanie Foretz Gacon 6-0 6-1 and into the third round.

Clijsters has recorded four previous 6-0 6-0 victories at Melbourne Park, the most recent of which was her first round victory over Dinara Safina in 2011.

Tennis Australia said that former champion Margaret Court has also recorded four 'double bagels' at the tournament.

On Wednesday, Clijsters was rarely troubled by the Frenchwoman and despite Foretz Garcon managing to hold serve in the second game of the second set to end Clijsters' attempt to move past Court, the Belgian completed the victory in just 47 minutes.

