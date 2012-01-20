* Experience as good as matches says champion
By Greg Stutchbury
MELBOURNE, Jan 20 Champion Kim Clijsters
continued to ease through the Australian Open draw with a 6-3
6-2 victory over Daniela Hantuchova on Friday, and said her
experience as a veteran player was smoothing her progress.
The 28-year-old Belgian had entered the season's first major
lacking match practice having pulled out of the semi-finals at
the Brisbane International tournament while a set ahead, against
Hantuchova, with a hip injury.
Since then she has spent less than two hours on court in the
first two rounds at Melbourne Park and continued her ruthless
progress through the tournament against the 20th seed.
"I think when you're a little bit older you're capable of,
in your mind, to set your mind to what it is like to play a
match again," she said. "You have your routines ... but they're
so important.
"You have your game that you know that you're going to stick
to. I think when I was younger I needed to play those matches to
kind of get a feel for how I had to play and what my coach
wanted of me and those kind of things.
"Now I know out there."
Clijsters still felt she was getting tough matches.
"In a grand slam, you know, every draw is tough," she said.
"You're going to be in a situation where you're going to be
in the fourth round and it's always going to be tough in the
fourth round."
Clijsters may have eased through the draw so far, but her
experience on important points, knowing when they were and how
to win them also helped her against Hantuchova.
"I was able to, at the important points, you know, win those
points and make the right decisions," she added.
"Obviously at the end of the day, when you're not playing
your best, that's what it comes down to is just trying to play
the important points as well as possible.
"I was able to do that today."
The Belgian next faces a potential repeat of last year's
final against Li Na if the Chinese beats Spain's Anabel Medina
Garrigues later on Rod Laver Arena.
"In a way it's going to be nice to play Li Na, to have the
final from last year because it was such a great match for both
of us to be a part of," she said.
"So it would be nice to play against each other again."
