MELBOURNE, Jan 22 Kim Clijsters was
courage personified as the defending champion shook off a
painful ankle injury and saved four match points to overhaul
China's Li Na 4-6 7-6 6-4 and reach the quarter-finals of the
Australian Open on Sunday.
The big-hearted Belgian rolled her left ankle at 3-3 in the
first set on a scorching day at Rod Laver Arena but rejoined the
battle after a lengthy medical time-out with her foot thickly
taped.
In a rematch of last year's finalists, 11th seed Clijsters
stared at the abyss when 6-2 down in the second set tiebreak but
reeled off six points in a row to take the set and spark a
rapturous ovation from the stands.
After trailing 4-0 in the decider, the hard-hitting Li
recovered to claw back to 5-4 down but Clijsters weathered the
challenge to close out the match and keep her hopes alive of a
fifth grand slam title in her farewell year on tour.
"It has to be (one of my best comebacks)," Clijsters said
red-faced in a courtside interview after raising her arms in
triumph to acknowledge the roaring crowd. "I can't believe I
won.
"I knew before the match that it was going to be a tough
match, physically, mentally.
"It was amazing to get through and to fight and probably not
with my best tennis."
French Open champion Li took the first set of last year's
final against the Belgian but was once again left crestfallen
after missing a golden chance to put her Melbourne Park nemesis
away.
After saving three match points, Clijsters appeared to
suffer a mental lapse on the fourth when she attempted a
speculative drop-shot that bounced up and begged to be put away.
Fifth-seeded Li charged in but her attempted winner was
equally inept and allowed Clijsters to poke a lob over her head
to save the point.
The Chinese subsequently crumbled under the pressure,
spraying two backhand shots to lose the set before her serve
collapsed as Clijsters charged 5-1 ahead in the decider.
Li dug deep to break back and took Clijsters to deuce when
she was serving for the match, but surrendered the match after
netting a backhand.
Clijsters will play the winner of top seed Caroline
Wozniacki and former world number one Jelena Jankovic who play
in the evening session at Rod Laver Arena.
