MELBOURNE Jan 26 Back-from-the-brink
victories by Kim Clijsters had given the defending champion an
air of invincibility at Melbourne Park this year, but Thursday's
three-set semi-final loss to Victoria Azarenka in her Australian
Open farewell proved even the teak-tough Belgian is fallable.
Clijsters had been hoping for a fairy-tale finish on Rod
Laver Arena, where she has been known affectionately as "Aussie
Kim" by the local public since her one-time engagement to former
world number one Lleyton Hewitt.
It had appeared a sure bet as she levelled at a set apiece,
with the temperamental Azarenka crumbling before her eyes and
the stands roaring her on after every winning point.
In previous matches, iron-woman Clijsters had saved four
match points against Li Na after shrugging off an ankle injury,
and eased past Caroline Wozniacki in straights sets, dislodging
the Dane from the top ranking in the process.
But with a fifth grand slam crown beckoning, a stunned
Clijsters cracked under the pressure and was broken three times
in a deciding third set in which she clattered 18 unforced
errors.
In a glittering stop-start career, Clijsters has retired
once, married, become a mother and notched up four grand slams
among her 41 tour wins, but the losses still burn the
28-year-old Belgian.
"This one, I think we both played some really, really good
tennis. But it's unfortunate when you get so close," the usually
ebullient Belgian told reporters gloomily.
CHANGING OF THE GUARD
"I know I'm capable of beating all these girls, but it's
whoever's better on the day wins and gets to go through.
"That's something that is disappointing. But, yeah, I could
have been home already two days ago. I feel that I really gave
it 200 percent, so in that way I really don't feel like I could
have done anything differently these last two weeks."
Clijsters has confirmed 2012 will be her last on the tour
and though she has spoken longingly of winning a medal for
Belgium at the London Olympics, her loss to Azarenka underlined
a changing of the guard in women's tennis.
The 2009-10 champion Serena Williams was dumped out earlier
after carrying an ankle injury through the tournament, while
Wozniacki's former number one ranking remains up for grabs.
Despite being comfortable with her decision to retire for a
second time, her last appearance at Melbourne Park had yet to
sink in and she was reluctant to imagine where she would be in
12 months.
Her competitor instincts were quickly re-ignited with talk
of the next grand slam farewell, however.
"That's definitely been one of the frustrations that I think
I've had over these last couple of years, or even since I've
come back, is that I haven't really been able to give it a good
shot at the French Open," said Clijsters, who came back in 2009
after leaving the game in 2007 to start a family.
"It is a challenge. It's one of the goals that I have this
season, is to give myself a really good preparation on the clay
courts and try to be close to my best level when I get to the
French Open."
