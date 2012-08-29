Tennis-Dolgopolov upsets Nishikori to win Argentina Open
BUENOS AIRES, Feb 19 Unseeded Ukrainian Alexandr Dolgopolov upset favourite Kei Nishikori 7-6(4) 6-4 to win the Argentina Open on Sunday and lift his first title in five years.
NEW YORK Aug 29 Kim Clijsters' hopes of ending her career with a fifth grand slam title ended on Wednesday as she was stunned 7-6, 7-6 by British teenager Laura Robson in the second round of the U.S. Open.
The three-times champion, who is due to retire after the tournament, led 5-3 in the first set and had three set points but was outplayed by the 18-year-old, ranked 89.
Clijsters, the winner at Flushing Meadows in 2005, 2009 and 2010, had three set points at 6-5 on the Robson serve but the Briton fought back to win the first tiebreak 7-4.
The Belgian broke to lead 2-1 in the second set but Robson broke back immediately and though Clijsters saved two match points to force a tiebreak, Robson held her nerve to take it 7-5. (Editing by Steve Ginsburg)
Feb 19 (Gracenote) - Result from the Buenos Aires Open Men's Singles Final on Sunday Alexandr Dolgopolov (Ukraine) beat 1-Kei Nishikori (Japan) 7-6(4) 6-4
Feb 19 (Gracenote) - Results from the Dubai Championships Women's Singles Round 1 matches on Sunday Kristyna Pliskova (Czech Republic) beat 16-Roberta Vinci (Italy) 3-6 7-5 6-3 Laura Siegemund (Germany) beat Silvia Soler Espinosa (Spain) 6-7(4) 6-4 7-6(3) Mona Barthel (Germany) beat Jelena Jankovic (Serbia) 6-1 6-3 Ons Jabeur (Tunisia) beat 14-Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (Russia) 7-6(6) 2-6 6-4 Viktorija Golubic (Switzerland) beat Cagla Buyukakcay (Turkey) 6-7(4) 6-3 6