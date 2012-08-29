NEW YORK Aug 29 Kim Clijsters' hopes of ending her career with a fifth grand slam title ended on Wednesday as she was stunned 7-6, 7-6 by British teenager Laura Robson in the second round of the U.S. Open.

The three-times champion, who is due to retire after the tournament, led 5-3 in the first set and had three set points but was outplayed by the 18-year-old, ranked 89.

Clijsters, the winner at Flushing Meadows in 2005, 2009 and 2010, had three set points at 6-5 on the Robson serve but the Briton fought back to win the first tiebreak 7-4.

The Belgian broke to lead 2-1 in the second set but Robson broke back immediately and though Clijsters saved two match points to force a tiebreak, Robson held her nerve to take it 7-5. (Editing by Steve Ginsburg)