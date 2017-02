MASON, Ohio Aug 19 Champion Kim Clijsters has pulled out of the U.S. Open due to a stomach muscle injury, the Belgian said in a statement released by the USTA on Friday.

"Two weeks of rehab was not enough to heal this injury. Obviously I'm very disappointed. I trained very hard this summer and felt in a good shape to play the U.S. Open," said the 28-year-old, a three-times U.S. Open winner. (Reporting by Simon Evans, editing by Pritha Sarkar)