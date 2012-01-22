By Ian Ransom
| MELBOURNE
MELBOURNE Jan 22 Belgian iron-woman Kim
Clijsters had to ignore voices in her head telling her to give
up on her Australian Open title defence when she suffered an
ankle injury in her fourth-round match against Li Na on Sunday.
The four-times major champion decided to play on, however,
and gritted her teeth until the pain-killers kicked in before
riding the emotion of her final appearance at Melbourne Park to
victory.
"It definitely crossed my mind at some point," the
28-year-old told reporters after her 4-6 7-6 6-4 victory over
fifth seed Li.
"But I knew if I could just try to kind of let the
medication sink in or if I could get through the first 20
minutes, half hour, I think the pain would go away a little bit
and then maybe with the adrenaline I could just fly through it.
"Yeah, I did, and I'm happy that I didn't give up."
Clijsters slumped to the ground when her left ankle rolled
underneath her as she swiped at a forehand on the baseline at
3-3 in the first set.
She was back on her feet in a flash, though, and played out
the point hobbling before heading to her chair for a lengthy
medical time-out.
Returning to a huge ovation from the stands at Rod Laver
Arena, she worked her way through the pain to take the match to
a tiebreak in the second set.
Clijsters showed her formidable mental strength to save four
match points to seal the tiebreak and raced to a 4-0 lead in the
decider before closing out the match with a tense service game.
She was lucky on the fourth match point, when her Chinese
opponent failed to put away an ill-struck drop-shot that was
begging to be despatched.
"I think she was a little bit, you know, lost or maybe a
little bit confused at that time, and she made two pretty easy
mistakes when we changed sides," Clijsters said with her leg
elevated in recovery mode.
"She started making a few easier mistakes, especially in the
beginning of that third set where after having those match
points I think maybe it got to her a little bit."
Clijsters, who came into the tournament under a cloud from a
hip muscle injury, faces either top seed Caroline Wozniacki or
former world number one Jelena Jankovic in the quarter-finals.
