By Simon Cambers
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Aug 29 Disappointed but content, Kim
Clijsters signed off her singles career with a second-round
defeat at the U.S. Open on Wednesday, beaten but unbowed and
with the praise of her peers ringing in her ears.
Losing 7-6 7-6 to British teenager Laura Robson was not the
way she would have wanted to go out but at 29, after two careers
and four grand slam titles, the Belgian said she was leaving
with no regrets.
"I think in the first hour after the match there was still
disappointment and a little bit of frustration," the three-time
champion said. "But after talking and thinking about the
retirement, I'm happy.
"In the last year and a half or even two years, it's been
kind of up and down and I'm happy that I stuck through it and
was able to live a lot of these emotions that I've had. I'm kind
of proud of myself that I was able to do that."
In her moment of glory, Robson led the praise for a player
who is undoubtedly the most popular in the locker room, calling
her a role model to young players, while Maria Sharapova and Sam
Stosur were quick to add their feelings.
"I can't say enough nice things about her," Sharapova said.
"She was a tremendous athlete, a really good competitor.
"(But) the nicest thing you saw about her was her commitment
to the sport but also wanting to have a great family life,
retiring from the sport to have that and then coming back and
achieving things in winning the U.S. Opens that she did and the
Australian Open."
Defending champion Stosur said "the whole tour" was going to
miss having Clijsters around.
"She's been a great player and a great person. She's
definitely one of those people that you can look up to and
really admire with what she's been able to achieve."
The Belgian admitted that hearing her fellow players talk so
warmly about her was something extra special.
"It does something to you when you hear other players talk
about me like that," she said.
"Obviously in these two rounds that I've played here, I've
played players that I spoke to and they said that I inspired
them. That's a great feeling because I was once in that
situation as well."
Clijsters singled out being world number one, winning four
grand slam titles and her WTA Championships as her best
achievements, as well as becoming the first mother to win a
grand slam title since 1980.
"I feel proud that I was able to win a slam as a mother, just
because I know how much work it took after I had Jada to get
back physically, tennis-wise, and mentally to get back into the
sport."
In her "first" career before entering a two-year retirement
in 2007, Clijsters was seen as something of a nearly-girl,
losing her first four grand slam finals.
But her win in New York in 2005 changed everything and when
she returned in 2009 having had her daughter, she was even
better, winning two more U.S. Opens and an Australian Open
crown.
"It's been an incredible journey and a lot of dreams for me
have come true because of tennis," she said.
"It's not just the tennis side of things that you think about
now, it's about life. We've had a lot of things happen in these
last 15 years that I've been on tour.
"I'm able to look back at them, and I'm very happy with the
progress that I've made."
(Editing by Nick Mulvenney)