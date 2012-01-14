By Greg Stutchbury
MELBOURNE Jan 14 Kim Clijsters, who is
set to retire for a second time this year, hopes to say farewell
to Australia by defending her title at Melbourne Park but the
Belgian's swan song Down Under almost came a week early thanks
to an injury sustained in Brisbane.
Instead of walking out to start her Australian Open defence
on Monday, Clijsters could have brought the curtain down on her
time in Australia with a shake of Daniela Hantuchova's hand at
the Brisbane International last week.
Fortunately for 'Aussie Kim', the hip injury that forced her
to withdraw from the Brisbane semi-final against the Slovak was
not serious, and she knew she would be able to defend her title
in Melbourne.
"I think what happened in Brisbane was something that I knew
... was something that would only need a few days to get
better," the 28-year-old Belgian told reporters on Saturday.
"I had my scan just to make sure ... but that showed no
problems. So I was relieved (and then) came to Melbourne and
started hitting when I got here."
Clijsters has indicated this will be her last year on tour
but has been cagey about exactly when she takes her final bow.
She said she did not have a feeling of finality when she
left home to travel to Australia, a country that adopted her as
one of their own during her relationship with Lleyton Hewitt
earlier in her career.
"I just felt very focused on why I'm here, and that's
obviously to play good tennis and try to stay healthy throughout
the whole season, not to have major injuries where my season
might be a question mark, which I would kind of like to end on
my terms," she added.
"So, yeah, I'm not thinking about it (retirement) at all."
Clijsters, who along with 30-year-old Serena Williams are
part of the older brigade as a generational change takes place
on the WTA Tour, said the playing field had levelled out in
recent years.
"It's definitely a completely different situation than we
had let's say eight years ago or so where it was kind of easy to
almost pencil in quarter-finalists or semi-finalists in the
draw," she said.
"I think that's completely different now, which makes it
more fun. ... I think on any given day, whoever just plays that
little bit better can win.
"I think that's why a lot of girls have belief in their
chances to win a grand slam is because they have beaten some of
the girls that have won grand slams before.
"I think that's something that this year, you know, a lot of
the top players are going to have to be very careful with.
"There's going to be a lot of lower ranked players who are
still going to have big opportunities to beat some top players
and get chances in grand slams."
