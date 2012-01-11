By Ian Ransom
| MELBOURNE, Jan. 11
MELBOURNE, Jan. 11 Tennis great Margaret
Court told Reuters on Wednesday she was sad her religious views
were being used as fuel for a planned protest at next week's
Australian Open, but said she remained staunchly opposed to
same-sex marriage.
Activists are calling for people attending the year's first
grand slam event, starting Jan. 16, to unfurl "rainbow flags" at
the Margaret Court Arena, the third show-court at Melbourne Park
named after the Australian.
Court, a 24-times grand slam singles champion and a pastor
at the Victory Life Centre church in Perth, has long opposed
same-sex marriage but sparked a fierce backlash from retired
women's champions Martina Navratilova and Billie Jean King, both
homosexuals, when she reiterated her views in a Western
Australian newspaper recently.
Court was quoted describing advocacy of same-sex marriage as
promoting "unhealthy" and "unnatural" unions.
"To dismantle this sole definition of marriage and try to
legitimise what God calls abominable sexual practices that
include sodomy, reveals our ignorance as to the ills that come
when society is forced to accept law that violates their very
own God-given nature of what is right and what is wrong," a
local newspaper quoted her as saying.
Court on Wednesday told Reuters that she stuck by her views
on same-sex marriage but denied she was anti-gay.
"I actually love homosexual people," the 69-year-old said in
a telephone interview. "I do not have anything against them.
It's just my view (about gay marriage) and it's in the
scriptures ... The bible will always be the TV guide to my life.
"I believe marriage is something between a man and a woman."
Court said she had previously expressed to Navratilova that
she would not change her views.
"I said 'Martina, God loves you but a wrong does not make a
right... Don't try to change me'."
Court, who plans to attend the Australian Open, said she was
"sad" protesters might seek to use the tennis as a venue for
expressing their views.
SAME SEX MARRIAGE
"Minority groups can have their views (but) as soon as a
Christian stands up it's not allowed," she said.
Same sex marriage is legal in a number of countries and in
several states in the United States, including New York. But it
remains illegal in Australia; although same sex partners have
equal rights to heterosexual couples under other areas of the
law.
The "Rainbow Flags over Margaret Court Arena" Facebook page
is calling on people to break their silence in supporting the
initiative.
"Our Mission: To support the gay community by inundating MCA
with rainbow flags during the Australian Open," it says.
Australian Open organisers have bolstered security in recent
years after the grand slam was marred by a number of violent
incidents between rival ethnic camps of tennis supporters, but
would not be drawn as to how they would respond to the
possibility of the "rainbow" protest unfolding.
"We will be having our usual security review as the
tournament nears and obviously this is something we are aware of
and will need to prepare for," tournament director Craig Tiley
said.
"Margaret Court has won more grand slam titles than any
other player and has been honoured for her achievements in
tennis. She is a legend of the sport. We respect that her
playing career is second to none. But her personal views are her
own and are not shared by Tennis Australia."
Equal Love, a national campaign advocating gay marriage,
endorsed the initiative and said they expected at least 1,000
people to participate.
"Margaret Court has shown herself to have bigoted views...
We would not think that the tournament organisers would regard
people's right for equality in love to be considered a security
incident," a spokesperson for the campaign told Reuters.
(Editing by Ossian Shine. To comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
For more sport click on