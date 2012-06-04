(Adds quotes, byline)
By Toby Davis
PARIS, June 4 Juan Martin del Potro edged past
Tomas Berdych in a battle of big-hitting baseliners to book his
spot in the French Open quarter-finals, winning 7-6 1-6 6-3 7-5
on Monday.
After the match was suspended at the end of the third set
due to bad light on Sunday evening, the ninth-seeded Argentine
returned to wrap up victory in three hours 26 minutes.
"I got up (feeling) very positive and I restarted the match
very focused and broke his serve, then he played better," Del
Potro told reporters.
"But in the end, I was really focused on winning the fourth
set, and I did it in the last game, playing really well."
Del Potro exchanged clubbing flat forehands with his
opponent in a first-set struggle that lasted over an hour before
Berdych struck back emphatically in the second.
The Argentine, who will next play Roger Federer, returned to
the ascendancy in Sunday's evening gloom before breaking
decisively in the 12th game of the fourth set.
"I will walk on to the court with a very aggressive mindset;
I want to play more volleys," Del Potro said about his
quarter-final match.
(Editing by Alison Wildey)