MELBOURNE Jan 18 Former U.S. Open champion Juan Martin del Potro has withdrawn from the Australian Open due to a lingering wrist injury that he was concerned could cause him further damage if he played the season opening grand slam.

The 26-year-old Argentine played just four tournaments last year after he injured his left wrist and made his comeback earlier this week by reaching the quarter-finals in Sydney but decided it was too risky to play at Melbourne Park.

"I didn't feel prepared for playing in this big event," Del Potro told reporters on Sunday. "My first grand slam after one year, five-set matches, is very tough.

"Could be dangerous for my wrist. I think it was a tough decision, but could be a smart decision if I want to stay healthy and play for the whole year." (Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by John O'Brien)