MELBOURNE Jan 22 Juan Martin del Potro reached the quarter-finals of a grand slam for the first time since injury wrecked his 2010 season with a 6-4 6-2 6-1 victory over Philipp Kohlschreiber at the Australian Open on Sunday.

The former U.S. Open champion has been on the comeback trail since recovering from a wrist problem and took another major step with an emphatic win over the unseeded German in just over two hours on a sunbaked Margaret Court Arena.

The tall 23-year-old Argentine, seeded 11th, simply overpowered the neat and precise Kohlschreiber from the baseline with his clubbed groundstrokes and accurate returns.

Del Potro is sure to be back on the main showcourts for his last eight meeting with either Roger Federer, who he beat to win the U.S. Open in 2009, or local teenager Bernard Tomic.

(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Patrick Johnston)

(For the sports blog Left Field go to: blogs.reuters.com/sport))

Please click on for more tennis stories