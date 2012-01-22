* Del Potro reaches quarter-finals
* Sets up Federer meeting
(adds quotes, detail)
By Nick Mulvenney
MELBOURNE, Jan 22 Juan Martin Del Potro reached
the quarter-finals of a grand slam for the first time since
injury wrecked his 2010 season with a 6-4 6-2 6-1 victory over
Philipp Kohlschreiber at the Australian Open on Sunday.
The former U.S. Open champion has been on the comeback trail
since recovering from the wrist problem and took another major
step with an emphatic win over the unseeded German in just over
two hours on a sunbaked Margaret Court Arena.
The 23-year-old Argentine, who next meets Roger Federer, was
ranked 236 in the world at the start of last season but
resuscitated his career with titles at Delray Beach and Estoril
and ended the year back on the brink of the top 10.
"I'm very happy to be in quarters... it's amazing for me
play another quarters in a grand slam after three years, that's
a good sign for my comeback," he said.
Quietly spoken and largely undemonstrative on court, the
11th seed's match against Kohlschreiber was the only main draw
singles tie not played on the two main showcourts on Sunday.
The gentle giant started slowly in temperatures in the mid
30s Celcius before overpowering the neat and precise
Kohlschreiber from the baseline with his clubbed groundstrokes
and accurate returns.
"The match today was difficult in the beginning because it
was really hot and Philipp play difficult tennis for me," he
said. "He made very good backhands down the line and playing the
slices and serves and volleys.
"I closed the first set with my serve then took an advantage
in the second and then my game started to feel more aggressive
and confident."
Del Potro is almost certain to be back on the main Rod Laver
Arena for his last eight meeting against four-times champion
Federer, who he beat to win the U.S. Open in 2009.
Earlier that year, the 1.98m-tall former world number four
suffered his worst grand slam defeat when he met the Swiss the
last time he was in the Australian Open quarter-finals, losing
6-3 6-0 6-0.
"Roger is the best tennis player of all time and of course
he's the favourite," he said. "I remember three years ago I
played in the quarters against him and I only won three games.
"So if this time it's different and I win more games, it is
going to be okay for me."
(Editing by John O'Brien)
