NEW YORK, Sept 5 The curtain came down on Andy Roddick's career when the American was beaten by Argentina's Juan Martin Del Potro in the fourth round at the U.S. Open on Wednesday.

Roddick announced last week that he would retire after the year's final grand slam and the end came quickly for the American when he lost 6-7 7-6 6-2 6-4 to del Potro.

The 30-year-old Roddick began well, winning the rain-delayed first set in a tiebreak, but could not keep up with the towering del Potro, who won the U.S. Open in 2009, despite being roared on by a patriotic Arthur Ashe Stadium crowd.

With the win, Del Potro advanced to Thursday's quarter-finals against Serbia's defending champion Novak Djokovic, but the plaudits still went to Roddick.

The 30-year-old has been the torchbearer of American tennis since Pete Sampras and Andre Agassi retired. He won the U.S. Open, his lone grand slam title, in 2003 and briefly reached the top of the world rankings.

He also made three Wimbledon finals, losing to current world number one Roger Federer each time. (Reporting by Julian Linden; Editing by Frank Pingue)