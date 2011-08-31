NEW YORK Aug 31 Juan Martin Del Potro said it
felt like only yesterday that he won the 2009 U.S. Open and the
big-hitting Argentine played like it Wednesday, losing only
five games in crushing Filippo Volandri in the first round.
Del Potro, who missed most of last season, including the
U.S. Open, because of surgery on his right wrist, celebrated
his return to Flushing Meadows with a 6-3 6-1 6-1 romp.
"I feel really glad," the tall Argentine said after his
88-minute dismissal of the unseeded Italian. "To be playing
here after winning here, it's special.
"It's my favorite tournament, so I'm really happy to get
the opportunity to play here again."
Del Potro said returning to the National Tennis Center felt
almost like beginning a defense after missing nine months on
the tour during a lost season in which the one-time world
number four plummeted to 485 in the rankings.
"It has been a really sad year, 2010, for me," said Del
Potro, who has slowly climbed back to number 18.
"This year to be playing the US Open, it's amazing, it's
great. I'm feeling really glad to see the crowd again, to see
the Argentinian fans come to see me especially play here."
Del Potro won his first career major in grand style,
toppling the world number one and two players - Roger Federer
and Rafa Nadal -- in his last two matches at Arthur Ashe
Stadium.
The 22-year-old Argentine said he owed a debt to the
raucous fans at Flushing Meadows, who help make the U.S.
championship special for him.
"I really enjoy the crowd, the fans are crazy, and they are
very excited," he said. "Every match, the crowds are full every
match.
"That helps me to fight. I remember in the final two years
ago when I was two sets to one down and they help me, started
cheering more for me than Roger, and that helped me a lot to
win the final."
Del Potro said his serve was back better than ever and that
he was seeing improvement in the rest of his game, but might
not yet be quite ready to rise again at this year's Open.
"I know that other players are playing much better than me
at this moment, especially the top 10 players," he said. "To be
here playing this tournament, for me it's a great signal for my
future. I know I'm getting closer to my best level."
