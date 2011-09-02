By Julian Linden
NEW YORK, Sept 2 Juan Martin Del Potro might be
forgiven for thinking he is the forgotten man of the U.S.
Open.
While the towering Argentine was hailed as the next big
thing in men's tennis after he won the title two years ago,
beating Roger Federer in a classic five-set final, he has been
an almost anonymous figure this time.
While Federer, Rafa Nadal and Andy Roddick, the only other
players in the men's draw to have won the men's titles, have
played all their matches in the Arthur Ashe Stadium, Del Potro
has not played on the centre court for two years.
He was unable to defend his title last year because of an
injury that kept him out of the game for almost nine months but
his first two matches have been played on smaller courts during
the day this year.
But the 18th seed, who is struggling to rediscover his best,
said he had no complaints about being overlooked for the
feature night matches and said the organizers were right to
save the red carpet treatment for the bigger names.
"I've never played at night here. It would be nice, but I
should win more matches to do that," he said.
"They have Federer, (Novak) Djokovic. I'm in the second part
of the draw, so I play same day like Nadal, (Andy) Murray,
Roddick, and they are fantastic players to play at night.
"So I think they are doing a good schedule."
Del Potro will certainly get his chance on the big stage if
he continues in the tournament and the early signs are
encouraging.
He has been steadily improving and was starting to rebuild
his confidence after easily winning his second-round clash on
Friday against fellow Argentine Diego Junqueira, 6-2 6-1 7-5.
"I played better than my first round," he said.
"I was more confident with my forehand especially in the
beginning of the match, and it is always important to go
through.
"It doesn't matter if you play good or not in the first
round, as long as you win. Now I'm in the third one, so I need
to improve."
