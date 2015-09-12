Sept 12 Factbox on Serbia's Novak Djokovic, who
will meet Swiss Roger Federer in the U.S. Open men's final on
Sunday.
GRAND SLAM TITLES (Nine): Australian Open: 2008, 2011, 2012,
2013, 2015; Wimbledon: 2011, 2014, 2015; U.S. Open: 2011
MAKING HIS NAME
* Born: Belgrade, May 22, 1987
* Began playing tennis aged four.
* His father was a professional skier and wanted his son to
be a skier or professional soccer player but changed his mind
when Djokovic excelled at tennis from an early age.
PLAYING CAREER
* First full year on tour in 2005: Made grand slam debut as
a qualifier at the Australian Open, losing to Russian Marat
Safin in the first round. Finished as the youngest player (18
years, five months) inside the top 100.
* In 2006, he won his first ATP tour title at Amersfoort.
* He retired in the 2006 French Open quarter-finals against
Spaniard Rafael Nadal when trailing by two sets, and again a
year later due to blisters in the Wimbledon semi-final against
the same opponent.
*In 2007, he won five titles (Adelaide, Miami, Estoril,
Montreal and Vienna) and reached his first grand slam final at
the U.S. Open, losing to Federer 7-6 7-6 6-4.
* Beat Frenchman Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in four sets to win his
maiden grand slam title at the 2008 Australian Open.
* Failed to successfully defend his title in Melbourne the
following year after controversially pulling out of his
quarter-final against American Andy Roddick citing heat
exhaustion on a sweltering day.
* Led Serbia to their first Davis Cup title with victory
over France in Belgrade in December 2010.
* Began 2011 by winning the Australian Open, beating Briton
Andy Murray in the final, to end his three-year wait for a
second grand slam title.
* Won his next six tournaments in Dubai, Indian Wells,
Miami, Belgrade, Madrid and Rome. Did not lose again until June
3 when Federer ended his 41-match winning streak in the French
Open semi-finals.
* Secured the number one spot on July 4 by beating Tsonga in
the Wimbledon semi-finals, then beat Nadal to clinch his first
Wimbledon crown, his first title on grass.
* Saved two match points to beat Federer in the semi-finals
of the U.S. Open then defeated Nadal in the final to become the
seventh man to win three grand slam titles in a year since
tennis turned professional in 1968.
* Won his third Australian Open title in 2012 by beating
Nadal in five hours and 53 minutes.
* Defeated by Nadal in the 2012 French Open final.
* Began 2013 by beating Murray to become the first man in
the professional era to win three successive Australian Open
titles.
* Loses to Nadal in the 2014 French Open final before
beating Federer in a five-set Wimbledon final.
* Reached all four grand slam finals in 2015. Began the year
by capturing a fifth Australian Open title, then missed out on
the French Open again after falling to Stan Wawrinka in the
final. Five weeks later draws level with his coach Boris
Becker's Wimbledon haul of three titles by defeating Federer in
the All England Club final. The U.S. Open final will mark his
42nd career meeting with Federer, who holds a 21-20 edge.
