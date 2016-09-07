WRAPUP 1-Tennis-Serena sinks Venus to win magic 23rd slam
* Recaptures world number one ranking (Adds details, quotes)
NEW YORK, Sept 6 Top seed Novak Djokovic advanced to the semi-finals of the U.S. Open when ninth-seeded Frenchman Jo-Wilfried Tsonga retired at the start of the third set of their quarter-final on Tuesday, trailing 6-3 6-2.
Tsonga took a medical timeout during the changeover at 5-2 of the second set and had the area below his left knee taped.
World number one Djokovic held serve at love to close out the set for a 6-3 6-2 lead but the Frenchman walked off to give the Serbian passage into the U.S. Open last four for the 10th consecutive time.
It has been a strange slam for Djokovic, who has played only two full matches in the tournament, gifted by a walkover in the second round and a retirement after six games in the third round before his abbreviated match with Tsonga.
Djokovic advanced to a semi-final against France's 10th seed Gael Monfils, who beat compatriot Lucas Pouille in straight sets. Monfils has yet to beat Djokovic in 12 career meetings. (Editing by Steve Keating)
MELBOURNE, Jan 28 Reaction after Serena Williams won the Australian Open on Saturday to become the most prolific winner of grand slam singles titles since tennis went professional in 1968 with 23:
MELBOURNE, Jan 28 Venus Williams was in bullish mood after she was denied the chance to end her eight-year grand slam title drought by her younger sister Serena at the Australian Open on Saturday.