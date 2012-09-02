NEW YORK, Sept 2 Second seed and defending champion Novak Djokovic ousted France's Julien Benneteau in straight sets on Sunday to cruise into the U.S. Open fourth round.

Djokovic enjoyed a 41-15 advantage in winners and never lost his serve to take the match in Arthur Ashe Stadium 6-3 6-2 6-2 in one hour, 37 minutes.

Djokovic will next face 14th seed Alexandr Dolgopolov of Ukraine or 18th seed Stanislas Wawrinka of Switzerland.

Djokovic, who has not lost a set during the tournament, blasted 13 aces and although he successfully landed only 59 percent of his first serves, never faced a break point against the 32nd-ranked Frenchman.

(Reporting By Steve Ginsburg, editing by Ed Osmond)