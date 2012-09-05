Tennis-Delray Beach International men's singles final result
Feb 26 (Gracenote) - Result from the Delray Beach International Men's Singles Final on Sunday 3-Jack Sock (U.S.) beat 1-Milos Raonic (Canada) walkover
NEW YORK, Sept 5 Defending champion Novak Djokovic of Serbia sailed into the quarter-finals of the U.S. Open on Wednesday when fourth-round opponent Stanislas Wawrinka on Switzerland retired hurt.
Djokovic was in complete control of the match, leading 6-4 6-1 3-1 after an hour and a half on the Louis Armstrong Stadium court, when Wawrinka quit after getting medical help from his trainer at the change of ends.
Djokovic, who won the U.S. Open for the first time last year, will play either American Andy Roddick or Argentine Juan Martin del Potro in Thursday's quarter-finals.
The world number two has not dropped a single set in the tournament so far. (Reporting by Julian Linden; Editing by Frank Pingue)
Feb 26 France's Jo-Wilfred Tsonga won his second title in succession by comfortably beating compatriot Lucas Pouille 6-4 6-4 in the Marseille Open final on Sunday.
Feb 26 (Gracenote) - Result from the Marseille Open Men's Singles Final on Sunday 2-Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (France) beat 4-Lucas Pouille (France) 6-4 6-4