By Larry Fine
NEW YORK, Sept 6 Novak Djokovic was at his
brilliant best as he moved a step closer to defending his U.S.
Open title with a 6-2 7-6 6-4 victory over Juan Martin del Potro
to reach the semi-finals at Flushing Meadows on Thursday.
The second-seeded Serb stamped his authority on the
quarter-final when he edged a titanic second set against the
6ft-6in (1.98 m) Argentine, who won here in 2009.
The set lasted 84 minutes and featured a 17-minute game at
6-5 when the 23-year-old Del Potro saved three set points to
force a tiebreaker.
It was tennis of the highest order as the pair pushed each
other all around the court but Djokovic emerged with the set
after taking the tiebreak 7-3 against the seventh seed, who more
than once draped himself over the net in exhaustion.
"Even though it was a straight-sets win, it was much closer
than the score indicated. He's a great player," said Australian
Open champion Djokovic, 25, who reached his 10th successive
grand slam semi-final as he pursues a sixth major title.
"I was lucky in the second set to get out with a two-set
advantage. We played some incredible rallies, some incredible
points."
Djokovic excelled from the service line, getting in a
remarkable 84 percent of his first serves and allowing Del Potro
to convert only one of three break points in the finale to the
11th day of the tournament.
The Serb also produced some incredible service returns,
often leaving the Argentine shaking his head and waving his arms
in frustration over sharply angled shots that eluded him.
"He was too much for me," Del Potro said. "I think he's the
favourite to win this tournament. I wish him the best."
Djokovic will meet fourth-seeded David Ferrer of Spain, who
beat eighth seed Janko Tipsarevic of Serbia 6-3 6-7 2-6 6-3 7-6
in a marathon four-and-a-half-hour tussle.
Saturday's other semi-final will pit Olympic champion Andy
Murray of Britain against Tomas Berdych, who upset Roger Federer
in their quarter-final.
After dropping the first set, Del Potro drew first blood in
the second, claiming a service break in the opening game and
maintaining his lead until Djokovic broke back in the 10th game
to level at 5-5.
The Serb held serve for 6-5 and put everything he had into
finishing off Del Potro, who refused to buckle under the
pressure of the line-brushing, groundstoke blasts that kept
coming off Djokovic's racket.
The game went to eight deuces with Del Potro extending the
set to a tiebreaker when Djokovic sent a service return long on
the 22nd point of the duel.
Djokovic maintained his intensity through the tiebreak,
running off the last four points after they were knotted at 3-3.
Del Potro sagged at the start of the third set, losing his
serve in the opening game on a weak backhand that barely dented
the net and was never about to recover.
With the match winding down, Del Potro was able to share a
light-hearted moment with the Arthur Ashe Stadium crowd when he
raced to his backhand side to hit a winner and jumped up on a
barrier in front of the stands to soak up the cheers with arms
outstretched.
"It's amazing for me to share with the crowd this kind of
moment. I really enjoyed playing in this stadium. I had my big
memories here in this tournament and I would like to say thank
you for these things."
