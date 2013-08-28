NEW YORK Aug 27 Top seed Novak Djokovic of Serbia lived up to his ranking by playing to near perfection in overwhelming Lithuanian Ricardas Berankis 6-1 6-2 6-2 in his opening match at the U.S. Open on Tuesday.

The world number one committed only two unforced errors before getting a little sloppy toward the end of the third set, finishing with nine miscues against 28 winners, including 10 aces.

Djokovic, who buried groundstrokes from both wings into the corners with 112th-ranked Berankis looking on helplessly, also fended off seven of eight break points held by the Lithuanian.

The 26-year-old Serb, the reigning Australian Open champion and runner-up at Wimbledon, will play Germany's Benjamin Becker, a 6-3 3-6 6-3 6-4 winner over Lukas Rosol of the Czech Republic, in the second round. (Reporting by Larry Fine, Editing by Nick Mulvenney)